Rajinikanth means only good: AR Rahman

CHENNAI: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman feels actor Rajinikanth means “only good” by advocating “spiritual politics”.

Announcing his political debut on December 31, the Tamil superstar had promised his fans “spiritual politics, which is free from caste and creed”.

On Tuesday, Thalaiva clarified that spiritual politics meant “honest and secular politics”.

“He has spoken about spiritual politics of a secular character. I feel Rajinikanth meant only good,” Rahman told reporters here yesterday.

Responding to a query on actors entering politics, he said: “They must have felt there is a need for a good leadership.”

The music maestro said anybody who joins politics should work for fulfilling the needs of the people. Improving infrastructure, making farmers’ lives better were among the things that needed attention, he said. -PTI

