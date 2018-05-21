Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to former PM

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders led by former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi today on his 27th death anniversary.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra also paid homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi here this morning.

They were joined by Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul later said on Twitter that his father taught him to love and respect all beings and recalled his words that hate was a prison for those who carried it.

“My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gifts a father can give a son.

“Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts,” he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to remember Rajiv Gandhi.

“Solemnly and very fondly remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” she said.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle also remembered Rajiv Gandhi, saying he set the template for India’s progress and dedicated his life to the nation.

“We remember former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who set the template for India’s progress in the 21st Century. Be it, Panchayati Raj, promotion of Science & Technology and much more. A life dedicated to the nation. A life well lived.

“Our tributes to Former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He was instrumental in pushing for several far reaching changes that propelled India forward,” the Congress said on Twitter.

Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, P L Punia, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and Sanjay Nirupam were among those who paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi through the social media.

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of India at 40, when he assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Chennai’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. PTI

