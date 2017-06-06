Please set up your API key!

Rajnath Singh: ISIS failed in India despite large Muslim population

June 06
11:39 2017
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently made a statement that despite of having the largest Muslim population in India, ISIS has failed create its foundation in India.

“We have strived to provide security for the nation, with full responsibility,” he said at a press conference, after BJP completed 3 years of governance.

According to his report, around 90 ISIS allies have been caught in the subcontinent. Along with that, there has been a decrease in the Naxal attacks in 2014-17 when compared to 2011-14, by 25%.

While comparing the three years of NDA government to the last three years of the UPA government, he added that there has been a 42% decrease in deaths by Naxalites as well. He continued by saying that there had been a 45% reduction in invasion from Pakistan post-surgical strike at the LoC in September last year as compared to the corresponding period previous year.

Rajnath said that his government aims at ending the terrorism initiated by Pakistan and introducing peace to Jammu and Kashmir. -PTI

