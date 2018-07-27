Ram Gopal Varma to make a better ‘Sanju’

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is busy minting money at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already crossed over Rs 300 crore and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

However, Ram Gopal Varma is planning another Sanjay Dutt biopic, and the tentative title is Sanju: The Real Story.

As Hirani’s film has been scrutinized and called an effort to whitewash Dutt’s controversial image, RGV has vowed to not do the same. A source close to RGV told Mumbai Mirror, “Varma’s film will focus only on his possession of the AK-56 rifle by the 59-year-old actor.” RGV confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror. “Yes, I’m making the film,” he said.

According to a source, RGV watched Sanju and loved it, but was disappointed with the manner it dealt with Dutt’s struggle with drugs and his brush with the law.

“That Dutt was doing drugs, was traumatized by his mother’s battle with cancer [she died just three days before the release of his first film Rocky], had multiple flings, many of them one-night stands, is all well documented,” says the source, adding that people would like background information on the controversy which haunted Dutt for over two decades.

RGV’s film will explore who threatened Dutt’s family, and what spurred him to acquire the rifle that got him into trouble, and how the firearms were delivered to him.

RGV has started his research on the film, and has been meeting Dutt’s associates, and cops involved in his arrest and investigation.

RGV has directed Dutt in two films, Daud and Department. Courtesy India today

