Ram Madhav calls on J-K governor

Ram Madhav calls on J-K governor
October 25
17:04 2018
SRINAGAR: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed issues faced by the state, an official spokesperson said.

“Ram Madhav met Governor Malik at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed issues relating to the challenges on varied fronts, including equitable development and bringing peace and normalcy in the state,” he said.

The spokesperson said Madhav congratulated the governor for ensuring peaceful polls to the urban local bodies and hoped that the upcoming panchayat elections will witness a massive participation of the people. PTI

