India Post

Ram Nath Kovind elected as the next President of India

July 21
09:33 2017
NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind became the 14th President of India yesterday, with a hefty amount of votes in his favour. The election was held on Monday as a one way contest between Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kovind on Twitter, saying, “Gladdened by the extensive support for Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji among MPs & across various states. I thank members of the electoral college.”

“I neither thought I would be elected to this post, nor was this my aim. But my everlasting spirit to serve the society and my country has brought me here,” Kovind said in his acceptance speech after the win.

The swearing in ceremony will be taking place on 25th July. –News Source

