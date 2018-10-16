Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Ramani ready to fight Akbar defamation complaint

Ramani ready to fight Akbar defamation complaint
October 16
17:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Journalist Priya Ramani has asserted that she was ready to fight the defamation complaint filed in court against her by Union minister M J Akbar and expressed disappointment over his statement, saying it paid no heed to the “trauma and fear of the survivors”.
She also said Akbar was seeking to “silence” the survivors through “intimidation and harassment”.
After returning from Africa, the Minister of State for External Affairs had rejected the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by several women as “false, fabricated and deeply distressing”.

He filed a private criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against Ramani, who has recently leveled the charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign rages on in India.
“I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy,” Ramani said in a statement.
“By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment,” she added.
“Needless to say, I am ready to fight the allegations of defamation laid against me as truth and the absolute truth is my only defense,” Ramani said.

She said those who had spoken up against Akbar had done so at great risk to their personal and professional lives. “At this moment, it is disingenuous to ask why they have spoken now, as we are well aware of the stigma and shame that sexual crimes inflict upon victims. Rather than cast aspersions on the intent and motives of these women, we must reflect on how to improve the workplace for future generations of men and women,” the journalist said.
Some women activists termed as not surprising Union minister Akbar’s decision to move court against a journalist who has accused him of sexual harassment. They said he was “not the first man to not accept his mistakes” and won’t be the last.

Women’s rights activist Vani Subramanian told PTI that she is not surprised that Akbar had moved court as “such people tend to react in this way when their power and entitlement is challenged”.
“He is not the first man to not accept his mistake and unfortunately he wouldn’t be the last man to not admit his mistakes,” she said.
Kavita Krishnan, secretary, All India Progressive Women’s Association, said Akbar retaining his position as a Union minister is a “slap” on the face of all women not only by him but also by the government.

“Akbar remaining a minister and intimidating victims with defamation cases is a slap on the face of all women – not by Akbar alone but by the Modi government too.
“This is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s version of (US President Donald) Trump’s move to confirm Michael Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, mocking women who accused him of assault,” she said.
Director, Centre for Social Research, Ranjana Kumari, said as an individual, the Union minister has every right to move court but the case is not between him and a journalist but “14 other media persons”, who have accused him of sexual misconduct.
“He is in a position of power and he can influence people,” Kumari alleged. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Ravan Dahan 2018

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • IT firms sue US over H1B visas WASHINGTON: An IT advocacy group representing more than 1,000 small IT companies mostly run by Indian-Americans has filed a lawsuit against the US immigration agency for issuing H-1B visas for shorter...
  • 80% comply with data localization directive NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: As many as 80 per cent players in the payment industry, including Amazon, Paytm and WhatsApp, have complied with the norms for local storage of data, with RBI’s deadline...
  • Ramani ready to fight Akbar defamation complaint NEW DELHI: Journalist Priya Ramani has asserted that she was ready to fight the defamation complaint filed in court against her by Union minister M J Akbar and expressed disappointment...
  • 3 Indians among finalists in science challenge WASHINGTON: Three Indian students have made it to the finals of the prestigious annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global science competition for teenagers to share their passion for mathematics and science....
  • High oil prices hurting growth: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned oil producers like Saudi Arabia that high crude prices are hurting the global economy as he sought reasonable rates and a review of...
  • Pak warns of ’10 surgical strikes’ against India ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has warned of “10 surgical strikes” against India in response to a single such attack, in the latest war of words between the two estranged nuclear-armed neighbors. Major General...
  • Pak prez says India threatens stability ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that the strategic stability in South Asia is being threatened by the offensive posture and induction of lethal weapons by India. Alvi said that...
  • Gujarat team in US sells ‘New India’ WASHINGTON: Gujarat now wants to play a key role in shaping a New India, by providing international companies, investors and healthcare providers with a platform to enter the huge Indian...
  • China cautions IMF on evaluating CPEC BEIJING: As cash-strapped Pakistan approached the IMF for a bailout agreeing to share the details of huge Chinese loans obtained for the CPEC, a wary China has said the global lender...
  • ‘Display Patel order banning RSS at statue’ PUNE: Without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 1948 order banning the organization should be placed at the foot of his...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.