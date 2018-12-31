Rameswaram: The holy & mythological southern tip of India

Rameshwaram is one of the holiest places in Tamil Nadu region in southern India. It is located on a beautiful island in the lower extremity of India and is separated by a small Pamban channel from Sri Lanka.

Every year several people visit the place with to offer prayers to Lord Rama. It falls in the Gulf of Mannar and is a peninsula. According to Hindu mythology, this is the place where Lord Rama created a bridge across the sea to Sri Lanka. Lord Shiva too is worshipped in this place. It’s a place where Ravana was killed and hence it has a great historical foundation. It is also known as Varanasi of southern India.

It has one of the famous Jyotirlings to worship as a part of Hindu culture. There are several wonderful temples, which are a great master piece of creativity.

The place has wonderful sculpture of Lord Rama on several walls of the temples and the statues of the Lord are made with great artistic sense.

Tourist Attractions

Agnitheertham: Agnitheertham is a pilgrim place where people believe that taking bath here washes away their sins. The temple is constructed facing the eastern direction and there is a large lake in the temple whose water is considered to be holy. It is one amongst the 12 jyotirlings of India. There are about 22 wells in this place each having a different taste of water.

Dhanushkodi Temple: Dhanushkodi, a wonderful temple on the southern tip of India, was completely washed away by the cyclone. The location of the place is wonderful. Being an island, it is covered by waters on all the four sides. It is located near the confluence of Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean. The seas are in the shape of bow and arrow when viewed from the top. The arrow head is considered to be a sacred place for worship by the Hindus and people from far and wide come there to offer prayers to the deity. It is a wonderful pilgrim place for the followers of Lord Rama. The place is around 18 kms from Rameshwaram and one can easily travel by road.

Gandhamadhana Parvatham: Gandhamadhana Parvatham is the deity of several communities in southern India and the temple of Gandhamadhana. The temple is two storied and Lord Rama’s feet are imprinted on the chakra placed in the temple.

Jada Tirtham: Kaveri Tirtham is a holy tirtham in southern India where god Kapardishvara is worshipped. Jada Tirtham is another small temple within Kaveri Tirtham and it too has its own mythological importance. The temple is constructed near the trunk of a large peepal tree and all the deities are supposed to have rested there while they had been in banvas.

Jatayu Tirtham: Jatayu Tirtham is the holy temple created in the memory of Jatayu, who was the most loyal eagle of Rama and who helped Lord Rama at several instances in getting herbs from the mountains. It lost its life in order to save the life of Lord Rama and hence its sacrifice is always appreciated. It is worshiped as a deity even today. It was buried in the soil when it died and Jatayu temple has been created at the place of its burial. The whole of its pit was filled with vibhuti, which is the holy ash that is obtained after the yagnas.

Kothandaramaswamy Temple: Kothandaramaswamy temple is situated on the southernmost tip of India on the island near Bay of Bengal. Indian Ocean covers it from all its sides. There had been several instances of cyclone in the area but the temple stayed intact even in most critical times.

Lakshmana Tirtham: Lakshmana Tirtham has been constructed in memory of Lord Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama. In order to offer sacred prayers to Lakshmana, the temple has been constructed in Rameshwaram itself which indicates that Lakshman had been given a valuable place in the dynasty of Lord Rama. Several wonderful sculptures of Lakshmana have been carved out from marble and the temple has the statues of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita too.

Rama Tirtham (Gandamadana): Rama Tirtham is constructed on the Gandamadhana Parvata hence it is also called Gandamadana. It is constructed on the island and is considered to be the most sacred pilgrim place in southern India. In this temple there is a chakra on which the imprints of Lord Rama have been engraved. It is little away from Dhanushkodi, which is a place where Rama met Vibhishana.

Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple: It is a beautiful temple in southern India which was created for worshipping Lord Rama.

The Five-faced Hanuman Temple: This temple is based on the mythological evidence that Hanuman showed his profile with five faces here. He is believed to be adorned with senthooram at this particular place. The statues of Rama, Lakshaman and Sita are also placed in the temple.

Best time to visit

Rameswaram has a tropical climate and can be visited any time of the year. But the best time to visit is from October to April.

How to reach

By Train: Rameshwaram (Mandapan station just 2 km away) is well connected by rail with many south Indian cities.

By Air: Madurai is the nearest airport to Rameshwaram, which is located at a distance of 163 km.

By Bus: Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation buses connect Rameshwaram with all cities in Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Madurai, Trichy and Thanajvur. Overnight deluxe super fast buses connect Chennai and Bangalore with Rameswaram. Both cities are nearly 600 km away.

