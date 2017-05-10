Rangla Punjab celebrates Punjabi culture

CHICAGO: One of the most awaited cultural programs of the year, Rangla Punjab 2017 organized by the Punjabi Cultural Society (PCS), was celebrated with lot of zeal by participants of all ages that electrified Chicago audience at Meadows Clubs in Rolling Meadows, a northwest suburb of Chicago

This memorable program encompassed a rare record-breaking number of performances, with participating teams hailing from Chicagoland and neighboring states of Wisconsin and Indiana.

The evening started with Shabad followed by colorful dancing and singing performances – thirty in all staged by local artists of all age groups. The children as young as 4-year-old, through teenagers and adults put on a memorable show. Bhangra and Giddah along with the signature drum beats and ‘bolis’ electrified the audience and they participated by howling and clapping along the lively beats.

The program was well anchored by four Emcees; Raskirath Singh, Parvinder Singh Nanua, Mona Bhalla and Paul Singh Lail. Rajinder Singh Mago, one of the event organizers, introduced the dignitaries and distinguished guests to the audience. Mementos were presented to the sponsors of the program Onkar Singh Sangha, Dr Bhupinder Singh Saini and Dr. Narinder Grewal. Grand sponsor Dr. Bhupinder Singh Saini credited PCS for keeping the Punjabi heritage alive through such celebrations.

Dr. Saini, while making mention of the efforts and resources needed for such events, said, “These things do not come cheap. I assure the organizers of my continuous support to this great cause.”

The chief guest was Darshan Singh Dhaliwal from Wisconsin while Guest of Honor was Consul General of India Ms. Neeta Bhushan who was represented by D. B. Bhati (Consul). Consul General of Pakistan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi graced the occasion as well.

The Meadows Club hall became the microcosm of Punjabi culture and entertainment. It felt as if we were sitting in Punjab amidst all the kaleidoscopic view of its heritage surrounding us. Giddah was performed by, to name a few, Bollywood Arts Academy, Shaukana Chicago Diyan, Milwaukee Giddah and Chicago Giddah Girls and so on. Bhangra teams included all age groups like Navi Paneeri, Punjabi Kaum, Warriors Bhangra and many more. Chicago singers Mahijit Virdi, Mona Bhalla, Maddy Singh and Ashley Singh made everyone dance to their melodies.

Inauguration ceremony of a Punjabi book “Siyastdaan” by Matt Singh Dhillon was also held in the presence of the guests of honor. The event Gold sponsors were Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal and Hardial Singh Deol. The Silver sponsors were Sukhmel Singh Atwal, Punjabi Cultural Society of Michigan, Avtar Singh Bhaura, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu , Nick Balwinder Singh, Major Gurcharan Singh Jhaj, Gurdeep Singh Nandra and Onkar Singh Sangha.

The event was organized by P.C.S. board with the help of many item coordinators and volunteers who will be honored with awards at a special appreciation dinner on June 11.Chicagoland will be waiting with bated breath for the next Rangla Punjab from Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago in 2018.

