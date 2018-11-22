Something went wrong with the connection!

Ranveer, Deepika colour-coordinate for Bengaluru reception again

November 22
10:50 2018
BENGALURU: After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family here and like always the pair colour-coordinated their outfits.

Ranveer shared the first look of their reception with the fans on social media. He looked dapper in a Rohit Bal outfit, a black sherwani with golden embroidery, which complemented Deepika’s liquid-gold Sabyasachi saree.
Deepika completed the look with multiple strings of pearl, a heavy emerald-diamond chokar, matching earnings and gajra in her hair.

The double wedding -honouring Deepika’s Konkani routes and Ranveer’s Sindhi origin — took place on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy.

The reception on Wednesday is a close affair to be followed by a grander one in Mumbai on November 28 where the who’s who of the industry will be in attendance. PTI

