Rao undoes transfers done by Verma, situation restored to January 8

January 11
17:09 2019
NEW DELHI: Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao has cancelled all transfer decisions taken by his ousted predecessor Alok Verma, reverting to the position of officials as on January 8, officials said.
The fresh order issued by Rao on Friday declared all the orders issued by Verma as “non est”.
“…And consequently all actions in pursuance thereof by all concerned are also hereby declared as null and void. In other words, status-quo ante as on January 8, 2019 stands restored,” the order accessed by PTI said.
Verma, after being reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 8, had undone all the transfers done by Rao. He had also appointed a new investigation officer to probe the case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

A high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict Thursday.
The government gave the charge of the agency to Additional Director Nageshwar Rao who was also in-charge for 77 days when Verma and his deputy Asthana were on forced leave.
The Supreme Court had earlier stopped Rao from taking any major policy decisions. However, no such condition applies on his present tenure.
Rao had taken charge of the agency at 9 pm Thursday, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement Friday. PTI

