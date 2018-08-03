Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Rate this knock second to Adelaide 2014: Kohli

Rate this knock second to Adelaide 2014: Kohli
August 03
16:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BIRMINGHAM: Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the first Test with his maiden hundred in England but the captain would still rate the memorable knock second to his 141 in a lost run-chase against Australia in Adelaide almost four years ago. “I don’t know. This could come second to Adelaide. Adelaide remains very special to me. It was second innings and we were chasing a target (364) on day five,” Kohli told ‘bcci.tv’ after his masterful 149 on day two here.
“I had total clarity in my mind that we were going for the target. That was a beautiful zone to be in. About this innings, I am very happy and grateful,” he added. Kohli had scored two hundreds in the game at Adelaide in December 2014 but lack of support led to India losing the game by 48 runs. It was tough in the middle with the ball moving around but Kohli overcame the challenge to register his first 40-plus score in England. His 149 was 15 more than the sum total of his 10 innings in England four years ago.

Kohli was the last wicket to fall, taking India to 274 all out from a precarious 182 for eight. The effort was just 13 shy of England’s 287 in the first innings. The skipper said he was disappointed at not being able to take a lead. “It was not only about getting to the three-figure mark but to continue from there on. I was very disappointed when I got out because we could have taken a 10-15 run lead. But in hindsight we would not have been able to bowl at them. I am just happy with my preparation and not worried about the world,” he said.
His nemesis on the previous tour, James Anderson, tested him to the hilt but this time Kohli came out on top. “It was difficult. I told myself it was important to enjoy this, take it upon me as a challenge to take the team far,” said Kohli when asked about his mindset in the middle where the other batsmen struggled. “It was a test of physical and mental strength but I am glad we could come close to their total and we are pretty much in the game. When you can help the team that way it feels great.
“I have to commend the tail as well. Hardik Pandya batted really well and Ishant and Umesh too applied themselves at the end. The support from them was outstanding,” Kohli added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • Indian-origin scientist offers hope for malaria prevention LONDON: A Germany-based Indian-origin scientist’s research alongside international experts has offered hope for more effective malaria therapy by finding the reason behind the faster movement of the malaria-causing parasite in...
  • Indian-American Muslims’ body for immediate suspension of NRC WASHINGTON: An Indian-American advocacy group has called for immediate suspension of the National Registry of Citizens until the irregularities resulting in four million people being excluded from the list are...
  • Antigua says got no adverse info on Choksi NEW DELHI: Antigua has claimed it was told by Indian agencies that there was no adverse information against Mehul Choksi when it did a background check on the fugitive billionaire...
  • PM reviews progress of infrastructure sectors NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress of key infrastructure sectors of roads, rural and urban housing, railways, airports and ports. In course of the presentation made...
  • Nitish ashamed over Muzaffarpur incident PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal and stressed on the need to develop institutional mechanisms to prevent such incidents from...
  • Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl has revealed the actor is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. The filmmaker took to Twitter to thank Bendre’s fans and...
  • Rate this knock second to Adelaide 2014: Kohli BIRMINGHAM: Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the first Test with his maiden hundred in England but the captain would still rate the memorable knock second to his 141 in...
  • Indian women team loses to Ireland in Hockey World Cup LONDON: India’s dream of breaking their 44-year-old last four jinx lay shattered as Ireland registered a 3-1 win via shoot-off in the quarterfinal of the women’s hockey World Cup here...
  • India to raise H1B visa issue at ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue in Sept NEW DELHI: The government has expressed concern over the tightening of the visa regime in the United States following President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American’ policy and said it...
  • Hyderabad man goes missing in US HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, hailing from Telangana, went missing from New Jersey in the US, his family claimed and sought the help of central and state governments in the matter....
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.