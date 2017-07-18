Please set up your API key!

India Post

Ravi Shastri to pick the core staff

July 18
04:25 2017
Mumbai: Soon after the Committee of Administrators acknowledged that the Cricket Advisory Committee has surpassed its limit to select the supporting staff for the Indian Cricket team, the BCCI sent out a statement to confirm that the Team India camp will be selecting the support staff, moving forward with the head coach Ravi Shastri.

The consultants appointed by Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan were not talked about by BCCI. Instead, the statement said, “The recommendation for Ravi Shastri was made on the merit of his presentation and the vision that he projected. After taking the decision on his selection, the CAC consulted him and decided on having batting and bowling consultants on overseas tour-to-tour basis, as per the requirement of the team.”

Along with Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and the team India will be selecting the new supporting staff in place; Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar. -News Source

