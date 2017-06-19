RBI to launch a new series of Rs 500 notes

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced that it will be launching a new batch of Rs 500 notes.

“In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter “A” in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel Governor, Reserve Bank of India; with the year of printing ‘2017’ on the reverse, are being issued,” RBI informed.

The design of these notes will be similar to those which were released during the peak of demonization. However, the old series had the inset letter ‘E’ in the number panels. Both of the batches are going to be valid currency throughout the country. –News Source

