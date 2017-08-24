RBI to launch Rs. 200 notes

The Union government confirmed the introduction of the `200 note on Wednesday. This is going to be the fourth currency issuance by the Reserve Bank of India, since demonetisation.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” the Finance Ministry stated.

A few days ago, RBI announced that it would issue new `50 notes. –News Source

Comments

comments