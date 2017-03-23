Ready to discuss Kashmir, but India ‘jeopardizing’ peace: Pak

ISLAMABAD: Raking up the Kashmir issue as an “unfinished agenda” of partition, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain today accused India of “jeopardizing” regional peace through “consistent” ceasefire violations.

Speaking at the annual Republic Day military parade attended for the first time by troops from China and Saudi Arabia, Hussain said: “Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India and wants resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is the unfinished agenda of the partition.”

“We want peace and friendship with the whole world specially the neighbors. But India’s irresponsible attitude and consistent violations of Line of Control and Working Boundary have jeopardized peace of the region,” he said at the annual parade during which Pakistan’s indigenously-developed missiles and air-defense systems were showcased.

Hussain said Pakistan’s defense was impregnable and its nuclear capabilities were meant to ensure global and regional peace, adding the country was strong emerging economy in the region.

The parade was for the first time attended by Chinese and Saudi troops, apart from military band ‘Meher’ from Turkey.

Pakistan showcased its military capabilities during the parade with F-16s, JF-17 thunders, Mirage, AWACs, P3-C Orion and F-7 presenting salute to Hussain, the event’s chief guest.

Apart from Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, federal ministers, politicians, diplomats, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs attended the parade.

Regiments of the Pakistan’s three forces, Rangers, Police, and Commandos marched during the military parade.

Special security arrangements were put in place to avert any untoward incident. Mobile telephone services were suspended and roads leading to the venue were heavily guarded.

The Republic Day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940 that spurred efforts to create a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.–PTI