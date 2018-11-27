Real trouble

In 2015, Radhika Apte had shot for debutante filmmaker Pia Sukanya’s film, ‘Bombairiya’, which also features Ravi Kishan, Siddhanth Kapoor and Shilpa Shukla, among others, and sees her in the role of a film publicist. Now, with a theatrical release scheduled for January 2019, the film is finally set to see the light of day.

The actress is happy that upcoming awards shows for short films will encourage new filmmakers to take up the short film platform.

Michael E Ward, who has produced the film, attributes the delay to the intricacies of shooting a film in Mumbai. “The idea was to tell a real story set in the city, which can be really difficult and expensive so most local producers avoid it. Since there was no way around it for us, we shot the film, a comedy set in Mumbai’s streets, at 40 real locations with sync sound and a crew that was not too large. Once, while we were shooting on a Mahim set, 53 policemen turned up to collect hafta. This happened even though we had all permissions to shoot.”

Comments

comments