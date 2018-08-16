Realty sector gets 240 bn investments

MUMBAI: The real estate sector received an investment of around Rs 240.11 billion in the first half of 2018 due to rise in buyers’ confidence on Rera implementation and improving capital values, a report said. IT parks and commercial real estate got the biggest investment share of $ 2,000 million or around Rs 131.51 billion, followed by retail real estate at around $ 300 million or Rs 18.98 billion, the joint report by industry body CII and property consultant JLL has said.

“In the first half of 2018, total investments in the sector stood at $ 3,616 million or around Rs 240.11 billion,” the report said. The year 2017 witnessed some large deals between institutional investors and Indian companies, with private equity investments in real estate touching $ 44 billion, according to the report. PTI

