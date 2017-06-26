Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against publisher

London: Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson won a defamation case against a magazine publisher, who accused the star of lying about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney. The Pitch Perfect actress had been losing a lot of work due articles published in Womans Day, Australian Womens Weekly, NW and OK magazine in 2015.

The 37 year old elaborated to the court that she had been named as Melanie Elizabeth Bownds, but her mother wanted to name her Rebel, after a young girl who had sang at her parents wedding. The Bridesmaids’ actress later changed her name to Rebel and took her mother’s surname.

When it came to her age, she said “Hollywood is very ageist, especially towards women”, which is why she never mentioned her age to journalists.

However, Bauer Media claimed that the articles published never affected her career as they were trivial, light-hearted and substantially true.

“There was a lot of mud slung at me, but obviously, I know my life story and I was here to tell my life of the story. I just look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight,” Wilson said. -PTI

