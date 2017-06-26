Please set up your API key!

India Post

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against publisher

June 26
14:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

London: Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson won a defamation case against a magazine publisher, who accused the star of lying about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney. The Pitch Perfect actress had been losing a lot of work due articles published in Womans Day, Australian Womens Weekly, NW and OK magazine in 2015.

The 37 year old elaborated to the court that she had been named as Melanie Elizabeth Bownds, but her mother wanted to name her Rebel, after a young girl who had sang at her parents wedding. The Bridesmaids’ actress later changed her name to Rebel and took her mother’s surname.

When it came to her age, she said “Hollywood is very ageist, especially towards women”, which is why she never mentioned her age to journalists.

However, Bauer Media claimed that the articles published never affected her career as they were trivial, light-hearted and substantially true.

“There was a lot of mud slung at me, but obviously, I know my life story and I was here to tell my life of the story. I just look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight,” Wilson said. -PTI

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.