Rent prices highest in Kodiak

KODIAK, Alaska: The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation says rent prices in Kodiak are the highest in the state.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that a survey of 2017 rental prices by the Alaska Department of Labor showed that rent in Kodiak averages $1,433, which is 19 percent more than the statewide average of $1,148.

The figures include utility costs and factors in all rentals from studio apartments to three-bedroom houses.

Rents have remained relatively stable statewide since 2011, increasing by just $25. But in Kodiak, rent has jumped 18 percent during the same timeframe.

Denise Brock, housing manager at the Kodiak Island Housing Authority, said renters in Kodiak are adopting strategies more commonly seen in large cities to manage housing costs. AP

