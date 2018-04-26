Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Rent prices highest in Kodiak

Rent prices highest in Kodiak
April 26
15:15 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KODIAK, Alaska: The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation says rent prices in Kodiak are the highest in the state.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that a survey of 2017 rental prices by the Alaska Department of Labor showed that rent in Kodiak averages $1,433, which is 19 percent more than the statewide average of $1,148.
The figures include utility costs and factors in all rentals from studio apartments to three-bedroom houses.
Rents have remained relatively stable statewide since 2011, increasing by just $25. But in Kodiak, rent has jumped 18 percent during the same timeframe.
Denise Brock, housing manager at the Kodiak Island Housing Authority, said renters in Kodiak are adopting strategies more commonly seen in large cities to manage housing costs. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Rent prices highest in Kodiak KODIAK, Alaska: The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation says rent prices in Kodiak are the highest in the state. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that a survey of 2017 rental prices...
  • Fear to speak Bollywood is changing its outlook in a bid to shed its patriarchal form. However, at the same time there’s also a fight to save creative freedom from unwarranted criticism and...
  • Veteran fun Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have united on the big screen after 27 years, but the former doesn’t ‘feel the gap’. Talking about his experience of working with...
  • Bharati comedian It’s indeed great news for fans of Sunil Grover. After recently making a comeback on the small screen with Dhan Dhana Dhan and coming on board Vishal Bharadwaj’s Chhuriyaan, Sunil...
  • Un-wifely Bollywood and Hollywood actress Tina Desai who has done many interesting films like Table No 21 and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is in India and she shot for Sujoy...
  • Fresh face ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ may have released two years ago, but the cast and crew are still being appreciated for their efforts. Aahana Kumra, who started off on the small...
  • Annoying films Malavika Mohanan has made her debut in Hindi cinema with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’, which features star kid Ishaan Khatter as her younger brother. In an interview,...
  • Madness within Taapsee Pannu, who has wrapped up filming for ‘Manmarziyan’, said the project will connect well with the youth of today. The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and...
  • Racing ahead Jacqueline Fernandez has praised director Remo D’Souza for doing a fantastic job with ‘Race 3’, the third instalment of the popular action-thriller franchise ‘Race’. “Remo, I feel is doing a...
  • Ambedkar Jayanti & kick off meet for Yoga Day CHICAGO: The celebration of 4th International Yoga Day at Millennium Park in Chicago Downtown – the site near the first meet of World Parliament of Religions spellbound by Swami Vivekananda...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.