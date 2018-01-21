Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

RERA is regulation, not strangulation: VP Naidu

RERA is regulation, not strangulation: VP Naidu
January 21
06:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Seeking to allay fears among builders over the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA), Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu has said “it is a regulation and not strangulation.”
Speaking at the 27th All India Builders’ Convention of Builders’ Association of India, he said some fly-by-night operators were misusing the confidence reposed in them by consumers, bringing a bad name to the entire industry.
“I must assure you that Real Estate Regulation is for promotion and not for strangulation for the development of the country….,” he said.
Asserting that everyone has started welcoming RERA, he said initially there would be some problems, which would be overcome in due course of time and the system would be simplified.

He pointed out that several income tax concessions, rebates and relaxations have been given to boost the housing sector. In this context, he said there was enough money with banks due to demonetization. “That was the objective behind demonetization,” he said.
“The objective was to bring the money back to the bank with the address. ‘Paisa Pata Ke saath Aya, Pita Ke Saath Aya, Pati Ke Saath Bank me Pahunch Gaya’ (Money returned to the bank with the addresses, with the father and husband),”he said.
He asked RBI to make clear the amount of black and white money it has received and hoped it would complete the work at the earliest.
Naidu said the union government was working towards a single window clearances to remove exploitation, corruption, middlemen and unwanted delay in approvals.

“We are working towards bringing transparency. There should not be delay. If anybody does not give approval within 60 days, it should be deemed approval and action taken against the person. That is the long-term aim of the government.”
He said there was a change in the thinking of the government and the policy makers that everything should not be left to them alone and “government has no business to be in the business.”
“Government has no business to be in the business. That’s why government wants to dispose of Air India also. Government constructing hotels, sugar factories, scooter factories and then incurring losses and putting taxes on people is not a good thing.”
The Vice-President asked the real estate sector to curtail the speculative land rates as it was not helping anybody.
“Land rates have gone up like anything. They are not realistic. They are not helping the real estate sector. Due to your speculation, rates in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are equivalent to Washington and New York.”
He reminded people to gear up for his description of LPG.

“We are living in the LPG – Liberalization, Privatization and Globalization. You have to compete with the rest of the world and see that you do not lag behind.”
Now that the FDI is allowed, others also will also come to compete with you. So you have to prove your efficiency and take care of the deficiency,” he said.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Detroit missing in possible 2nd Amazon HQ sites DETROIT: The Motor City’s pursuit of Amazon’s new headquarters and the thousands of jobs expected to come with it has ended with the online retail giant’s naming of 20 cities...
  • RI home sales increase, median prices rise WARWICK, R.I.: Sales of single-family homes in Rhode Island have increased for the fifth consecutive year, with the median house prices rising and homes selling faster. The Rhode Island Association...
  • US home construction tumbled 8.2% in Dec WASHINGTON: Groundbreakings on new homes fell 8.2 percent in December, with builders ending 2017 by slowing down their construction of single-family houses. The Commerce Department said that the monthly decline...
  • RERA is regulation, not strangulation: VP Naidu BENGALURU: Seeking to allay fears among builders over the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA), Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu has said “it is a regulation and not strangulation.” Speaking at...
  • Nearly 140 commercial units sealed in Delhi NEW DELHI: Nearly 140 commercial units in three markets in areas falling in north and south Delhi have been sealed for alleged violation of municipal norms, officials said. The action...
  • Tech industry urges Trump admin to keep work permits for H-1B spouses WASHINGTON: US technology trade groups representing Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Google have urged the Trump administration to retain an Obama-era rule that allows some spouses of H-1B visa holders, including...
  • Prabhu, Rijiju hail Indian Diaspora in UK LONDON: India’s true growth potential can be realized in partnership with the Diaspora, two senior Indian ministers said here as they concluded their visit to the UK. Commerce and Industry...
  • 3 of 4 terror convicts foreign born WASHINGTON: Three out of every four persons convicted of terrorism-related charges between September 11, 2001 and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born, the Trump administration said in a report buttressing its...
  • California officials concerned about ICE sweeps SACRAMENTO, CA: California’s attorney general has said he is concerned about open-ended immigration sweeps at a time he and other state officials say the Trump administration should be concentrating on...
  • Coalition denounces proposed ICE detention center in Indiana ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Opponents are stepping up efforts to stop a proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in northern Indiana ahead of a county rezoning decision. The proposed...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.