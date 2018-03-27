Something went wrong with the connection!

Reservation for disabled in medical courses

Reservation for disabled in medical courses
March 27
06:32 2018
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health has granted approval to amend the regulations for admission of persons with disabilities in postgraduate medical courses to help them get the benefits of reservation, according to an official statement.
The percentage of seats to be filled by persons with disabilities has been increased from 3 to 5 per cent in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the statement said.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda termed it a “historic” decision for welfare of persons with disabilities in line with the prime minister’s vision of “sabka saath, sabka vikaas” (with all, development for all), ensuring that they are equal contributors to the progress of the nation.
Now all with 21 benchmark disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, can register for admission to medical courses,” Nadda said.
According to the amended provisions, the 21 types of disabilities include hearing impairment, locomotor disability, dwarfism, intellectual disability, autism, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and thalassemia.-PTI

