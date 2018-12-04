Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • US jury rules in favor of Tata Consultancy over alleged discrimination NEW YORK: In a significant victory for the Indian IT outsourcing industry, a California jury unanimously sided with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saying the Indian consulting major did not...
  • Online registration for drone operation starts MUMBAI: Civil Aviation Ministry has announced it has started the registration process for drone operators in the country, to be done through a portal called ‘Digital Sky’. The government, in...
  • Nirav Modi cannot return to India: Lawyer MUMBAI: Fugitive diamantine Nirav Modi, a key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, cannot return to India as he is afraid of “getting lynched” and is being...
  • Salaried workers beware: GM cuts a warning DETROIT: For generations, the career path for smart kids around Detroit was to get an engineering or business degree and get hired by an automaker or parts supplier. If you...
  • She 3D-printed her entire wedding When MIT’s Erin Winick was planning her wedding she knew the traditional route was not for her. Instead, it was time to fire up the 3D printer! Here she tells...
  • Passengers unwilling to pay extra for seat choice MUMBAI: A majority of passengers would be willing to accept whatever seat the airline assigns to them during web check-in or at check-in counters than shelling out extra for a...
  • Restaurant workers donate to replace stolen car LAFAYETTE, La.: a restaurant dishwasher’s car was stolen, his co-workers pitched in to buy a replacement. Restaurant manager Chris Muffoletto tells The Advertiser that Kea Senegal had saved for months...
  • Facebook asked staff to research Soros finances NEW YORK: Facebook said its No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, asked staff to investigate whether billionaire philanthropist George Soros, in calling the company a “menace,” had financial motivations against it....
  • Uttarakhand adjudged ‘best state’ at IITF Delhi DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand was adjudged the best state at the 38th India International Trade Fair, New Delhi, which showcased reconstruction work done at Kedarnath in recent months besides steps taken by...
  • Jet cancels 14 flights as pilots report ‘sick’ MUMBAI: Jet Airways cancelled at least 14 flights to various destinations after some of its pilots reported “sick” over non-payment of their dues, sources said. The loss-making private carrier has...
  

Restaurant workers donate to replace stolen car

Restaurant workers donate to replace stolen car
December 04
12:19 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAFAYETTE, La.: a restaurant dishwasher’s car was stolen, his co-workers pitched in to buy a replacement.
Restaurant manager Chris Muffoletto tells The Advertiser that Kea Senegal had saved for months to buy the car. News outlets report it was stolen just before Thanksgiving from the restaurant parking lot in Lafayette.
Muffoletto says he asked the staff at Ruffino’s on the River last week if they’d help.
They raised $2,500 in three days. Muffoletto says a used-car dealer, Don’s Wholesale Automotive, heard about what they were doing and matched the donations.
Senegal was given a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. He was seen wiping away tears after co-workers gathered on the parking lot to let him see the car. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • US jury rules in favor of Tata Consultancy over alleged discrimination NEW YORK: In a significant victory for the Indian IT outsourcing industry, a California jury unanimously sided with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saying the Indian consulting major did not...
  • Online registration for drone operation starts MUMBAI: Civil Aviation Ministry has announced it has started the registration process for drone operators in the country, to be done through a portal called ‘Digital Sky’. The government, in...
  • Nirav Modi cannot return to India: Lawyer MUMBAI: Fugitive diamantine Nirav Modi, a key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, cannot return to India as he is afraid of “getting lynched” and is being...
  • Salaried workers beware: GM cuts a warning DETROIT: For generations, the career path for smart kids around Detroit was to get an engineering or business degree and get hired by an automaker or parts supplier. If you...
  • She 3D-printed her entire wedding When MIT’s Erin Winick was planning her wedding she knew the traditional route was not for her. Instead, it was time to fire up the 3D printer! Here she tells...
  • Passengers unwilling to pay extra for seat choice MUMBAI: A majority of passengers would be willing to accept whatever seat the airline assigns to them during web check-in or at check-in counters than shelling out extra for a...
  • Restaurant workers donate to replace stolen car LAFAYETTE, La.: a restaurant dishwasher’s car was stolen, his co-workers pitched in to buy a replacement. Restaurant manager Chris Muffoletto tells The Advertiser that Kea Senegal had saved for months...
  • Facebook asked staff to research Soros finances NEW YORK: Facebook said its No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, asked staff to investigate whether billionaire philanthropist George Soros, in calling the company a “menace,” had financial motivations against it....
  • Uttarakhand adjudged ‘best state’ at IITF Delhi DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand was adjudged the best state at the 38th India International Trade Fair, New Delhi, which showcased reconstruction work done at Kedarnath in recent months besides steps taken by...
  • Jet cancels 14 flights as pilots report ‘sick’ MUMBAI: Jet Airways cancelled at least 14 flights to various destinations after some of its pilots reported “sick” over non-payment of their dues, sources said. The loss-making private carrier has...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.