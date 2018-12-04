US jury rules in favor of Tata Consultancy over alleged discrimination NEW YORK: In a significant victory for the Indian IT outsourcing industry, a California jury unanimously sided with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saying the Indian consulting major did not...

Online registration for drone operation starts MUMBAI: Civil Aviation Ministry has announced it has started the registration process for drone operators in the country, to be done through a portal called ‘Digital Sky’. The government, in...

Nirav Modi cannot return to India: Lawyer MUMBAI: Fugitive diamantine Nirav Modi, a key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, cannot return to India as he is afraid of “getting lynched” and is being...

Salaried workers beware: GM cuts a warning DETROIT: For generations, the career path for smart kids around Detroit was to get an engineering or business degree and get hired by an automaker or parts supplier. If you...

She 3D-printed her entire wedding When MIT’s Erin Winick was planning her wedding she knew the traditional route was not for her. Instead, it was time to fire up the 3D printer! Here she tells...

Passengers unwilling to pay extra for seat choice MUMBAI: A majority of passengers would be willing to accept whatever seat the airline assigns to them during web check-in or at check-in counters than shelling out extra for a...

Restaurant workers donate to replace stolen car LAFAYETTE, La.: a restaurant dishwasher’s car was stolen, his co-workers pitched in to buy a replacement. Restaurant manager Chris Muffoletto tells The Advertiser that Kea Senegal had saved for months...

Facebook asked staff to research Soros finances NEW YORK: Facebook said its No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, asked staff to investigate whether billionaire philanthropist George Soros, in calling the company a “menace,” had financial motivations against it....

Uttarakhand adjudged ‘best state’ at IITF Delhi DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand was adjudged the best state at the 38th India International Trade Fair, New Delhi, which showcased reconstruction work done at Kedarnath in recent months besides steps taken by...