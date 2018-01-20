Richa sings

Richa Chadha had a great end to 2017 with her blockbuster move Fukrey Returns; she now has a packed 2018 with upcoming movies like DaasDev, 3 Storeys and Luv Sonia. Apart from her movies, Richa will also star in a music video with Dr. Zeus for a peppy dance number.

Based in England, Dr Zeus is a famous international singer and music producer who shot to fame with his Punjabi hit song ‘Kangna’. Richa and Dr. Zeus met through a common friend at a jamming session where he liked Richa’s voice. Impressed by her tonal quality, he asked her to record a song and later they decided to put together a music video.

Richa is a trained singer and it will be interesting to see her collaborate for a peppy song with Dr. Zeus.

