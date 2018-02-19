Rising stock

Something went wrong with the connection!

February 19
05:16 2018
While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have earlier enjoyed 100-crore profit earners and DP has even been in 200-crore moolah-makers, for Shahid Kapoor, the success of Padmaavat has opened up an entirely new phase in his career.
Never a part of such a spectacular success, Shahid, we are told, now plans to hike his market price. But before that, there is Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is currently being shot in Uttarakhand. Suddenly this film based on a social cause has become hot property.
Says a source close to the project, “Distributors are willing to pay a much higher price for a Shahid solo-starrer than they were earlier. Shahid has done many solo starrers before but nothing compared to what Padmaavat has done at the BO. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is suddenly a much bigger film.”

