Romance missing

Rumors were doing the rounds that the focus would be entirely on dance, with no romantic track between Varun and Katrina. In fact, it was being said that the lead pair would barely have any scenes together in the film.

However, a source told a leading daily that there is no truth to these reports, and that Varun and Katrina “have strong parallel leads opposite each other”. “The makers have pulled off a coup by bringing them together for the most anticipated dance film to come out from India. So it goes without saying that they are both playing strong roles and have several scenes including major dance sequences together in the film,” the source added.

Speculation is rife that the dance film is ABCD 3, although the makers have refused to confirm or deny the same.

