Romance overdone

Anil’s wife, Sunita Kapoor was returning from a foreign trip, and the actor took to social media to express how much he has missed his wife. Anil captioned a picture of his which read as, “A candid shot captured by #SurajVyas @suraj13, while I was messaging the love of my life @kapoor.sunita!! She’s coming home from Austria after 10 days tonight and I can’t tell you how long these days have been! #OldSchoolRomance.”

Rhea replied to her father saying, “Dad you’re the definition of extra”. This provoked laughter from Anil’s son-in-law, Anand Ahuja, but the senior Kapoor replied to his daughter by saying, “@rheakapoor Darling you forgot to add ordinary. #Extraordinary.

