Ronaldo might feature against Manchester United

August 14
04:37 2017
Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid Coach has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the UEFA Super Cup, but against Manchester United.

Accused of tax evasion in Spain, Ronaldo returned to the club for his training during the weekend and was named in the reigning European champions’ group for Tuesday’s match in the Macedonian capital.

“What impresses me the most about him is that physically he is just as he was on the day of the final, which was two months ago now,” Zidane mentioned in a press conference. –News Source

