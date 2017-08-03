Roof, porch and heating repair programs

CHICAGO: Two programs are available for residents here to assist with emergency home repairs. The Roof and Porch Repair Program and the Emergency Heating Repair Program help homeowners make improvements to their homes.

Each year, funds are available to income-eligible Chicago homeowners to make repairs on their roofs or porches. Interested parties must register in a lottery for a chance to apply for the funds.

Registration for the 2018 Roof and Porch lottery will take place on this website from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday, September 14.

Registration does not guarantee automatic participation in the program. A random lottery drawing will take place for registered participants on Tuesday, Oct. 31at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. Those selected will be formally notified by mail, and the addresses of selected participants will be posted on this webpage.

Emergency Heating Repair Program

Open enrollment for the Emergency Heating Repair Program runs from Nov. 1 thru April 1.

Homeowners can call DPD’s customer service line at 312.744.3653 for more information.

Eligible properties must be located in Chicago, habitable, owner-occupied, and not at risk of foreclosure. All applicants must be income eligible and can only receive a one-time service for roof and porch repair/replacement. Exception to the one-time assistance policy may be granted to homeowners who face heating emergencies even though they already have received roof or porch assistance.

Households earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) are eligible to participate in the program. The total gross income of all owners and other household members shall be included and may not exceed this limit. The gross incomes of all adults, 18 and older, who reside in the property, are included to determine income eligibility.

If the owner sells, transfers title or longer occupies the unit within one year of the grant, the owner will be required to pay the balance of the loan from the time of transfer to loan ending period date.

