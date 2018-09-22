Rouhani vows to boost Iran missiles

TEHRAN, Iran: President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Saturday to boost Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities despite Western concerns that were cited by his US counterpart Donald Trump in May when he abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran. “We will never decrease our defensive capabilities… we will increase them day by day,” Rouhani said at a military parade.

“The fact that the missiles anger you shows they are our most effective weapons,” he said, referring to the West. Iran has ballistic missiles with a range of up to 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles), enough to reach both Israel and US bases in the Middle East. PTI

Comments

comments