Rs 5000 cr Action Plan for Champion Sectors

NEW DELHI: The government has approved an action plan for 12 champion services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality, for realizing their potential through establishment of an Rs 5,000 crore dedicated fund. The fund, once set up, will support initiatives for sectoral action plans of the champion sectors. The decision to clear the proposal of the Department of Commerce was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The Cabinet has also directed the ministries/ Departments concerned with these sectors to utilize the available draft sectoral plans to finalize and implement the action plans for the identified Champion Services Sectors, an official statement said. Moreover, the respective line Ministries/Departments shall finalize the Action Plans and the implementation time-lines along with a monitoring mechanism to monitor implementation under the overall guidance of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) under Cabinet Secretary.

The 12 sectors include Information Technology & Information Technology enabled Services (IT & ITeS), Tourism and Hospitality Services, Medical Value Travel, Transport and Logistics Services, Accounting and Finance Services, Audio Visual Services, Legal Services, Communication Services, Construction and Related Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Financial Services and Education Services. -PTI

