Rs 65,000cr for Mumbai suburban rail revamp

November 13
14:31 2018
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI: Up to Rs 65,000 crore has been approved for a host of rail infrastructure projects on the suburban network in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

These projects, investment for which were proposed in this year’s Union budget, include new works and upgradation of existing facilities on the busy network, which serves as the transport lifeline of the metropolis, he said.

Goyal said the Maharashtra government has been actively supporting these infrastructure projects, which seek to improve transportation and passenger amenities.

“With the blessings of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with active support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the decision of having an investment of a whopping Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 crore in the last proposed budget has been approved.

“This will ensure upgradation of the suburban railway system of Mumbai and its adjacent areas,” he said.

“Given the pace at which the infrastructure and public amenity works are being executed by the Railways, I believe that in the next four to four-and-a-half years, the suburban rail network of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai or Mahamumbai will see a complete metamorphosis,” Goyal said.

He was speaking after commissioning of the new Nerul-Seawoods Darave-Belapur-Kharkopar suburban rail corridor in Navi Mumbai. This is the first phase of the 27km Nerul-Belapur -Uran corridor on the Harbor route of the Central Railway.

Goyal along with Fadnavis commissioned the first phase of the corridor, that comprised 12km out of the 27km rail line, at the Kharpokar railway station. PTI

