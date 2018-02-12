RSS chief’s speech an insult to every Indian: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of “disrespecting” the Army and those who have laid down their lives for the country.

Gandhi slammed Bhagwat over his remarks that the RSS could “prepare” military personnel faster than the Army.

The RSS chief’s speech was an “insult” to every Indian, the Congress president said and demanded an apology from the RSS.

“The RSS Chief’s speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation. It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it. Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army. #ApologiseRSS,” he tweeted.

Addressing an RSS workers meet in Bihar yesterday, Bhagwat said, “Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits (to do so).”

The RSS has, however, clarified that its chief’s speech has been misrepresented.-PTI

