Rupee goes down 6 Paise against Dollar

Mumbai: The Indian Rupee took a minor drop of 6 paise, creating its value of 64.11 against the US Dollar in the opening session on May 16, 2017. However, according to the traders, the reason for its confinement was that the US Dollar was too falling in the global market and there was an astonishing opening in the domestic equities.

A day before, the Rupee had jumped up to 26 paise and had ended the day at 64.05. The Sensex was trading at 30,424.23 by streaming 102.21 points, or 0.33 per cent, in the opening trade. -PTI

