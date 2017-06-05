Russian President: US Election Hackers could have been from anywhere

Washington: The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has stated that the hackers who tried to control last year’s US election could have been based from anywhere, interrogating the findings of an American intelligence that declared that Russia was behind the whole process.

“Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia… even in America, Latin America,” he said in an interview.

“They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States, who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, on to Russia.”By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia. Could you imagine something like that? I can.” he continued.

Till now, the American intelligence agencies have been accusing Putin for arranging a hacking process to influence the results in favor of Donald Trump. -AFP

