Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

SAC approves Rs 186 cr project for rejuvenation of Devika, Tawi rivers in J-K

SAC approves Rs 186 cr project for rejuvenation of Devika, Tawi rivers in J-K
January 05
13:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved Rs 186 crore project for rejuvenation of Devika and Tawi rivers in Udhampur district of the state.
The SAC approved the proposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department for implementation of the project ‘Pollution Abatement of river Devika and river Tawi at Udhampur town’ under the national river conservation plan (NRCP), an official spokesman said.
The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 186.74 crore based on 90:10 funding pattern between the Union government and the state, he said.
Both the rivers are considered sacred by the people. However, pollution levels and silt deposition over the years have increased, he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.