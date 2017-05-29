Sachin: A Billion Dreams has record opening weekend collection

Sachin Tendulkar created a name for him on the cricket field, with his all-rounder techniques and is now creating a similar victory for himself with his new docu-drama biopic.

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams earned around Rs 10 crore on Sunday, adding the total weekend collection up to Rs 27.60 crore.

Known to be the “God of Cricket”, the biopic reveals Sachin’s remarkable journey from being an ordinary fan of cricket to a legendary cricketer, playing for the national team. It gives all Sachin’s fans the perfect glimpse of the real ‘Master Blaster’. -News Source

