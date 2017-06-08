Sachin included in UN campaign to highlight fathers’ critical role

UNICEF has initiated a special campaign to accent a father’s role during a child’s early development. Along with international personalities like David Beckham and Novak Djokovic, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will too be sharing the space for this campaign.

Named as ‘Super Dads’, this initiative will be public ahead of the Father’s Day, showcasing the importance of love, play, protection and good nutrition for the healthy development of young children’s brains.

The other idols chosen for this project are American actor Mahershala Ali, British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

“When I was a young child, my father gave me the right amount of love, freedom and support to shape who I am today,” Sachin stated. “Every kid needs protection, love, good food and play to support growth and development, and it s up to both parents to provide these,” he continued.

“Being a new parent isn’t easy. There are many challenges that fathers across the world face. This campaign is about supporting and encouraging fathers so they can be the Super Dads their kids desperately need,” said another UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Novak Djokovic. -PTI

