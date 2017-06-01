Sadhguru talks of ‘keeping 5 bodies in health’

CAMBRIDGE, MA: An evening dialogue with Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev on Health, Integrative Medicine, Yoga & Ayurveda was organized by the Indo-US Initiative at MIT Kresge Auditorium, Cambridge, MA on 22 May.

This dialogue with four prominent doctors and researchers as a public talk was part of “Heal the Hurt” Second International Conference on Integrative Medicine that was held from 20-21 May at Harvard University. Several hundred people enjoyed the panel discussion and featured lecture by Sadhguru on Health, Integrative Medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda.

Kanchan Banerjee welcomed Sadguru along with special guests of the evening and the audience. Dr. Vidhu Nair the Indian Consul of New York greeted the audience and appreciated the efforts of the members of Indo-US Initiatives, special guests, delegates, and participants of the two-day Conference on Yoga and Ayurveda. She thanked Indian Minister Shripad Yesso Naik and Dr. B. R. Nagendra Chancellor of S-VYASA for showing their absolute support. Shripad Yesso Naik acknowledged the people’s keen interest in Yoga and Ayurveda and promised his support and involvement in all the levels of their efforts.

Sadguru talked about five bodies that each one of us has and how each one is made of finer grades of energy. If you intend to live a fully balanced, healthy life, then all your bodies need to be kept in good condition. These subtler bodies that compose our personality are described in a Yoga classic called the Taittiriya Upanishad. The five bodies are not theoretical constructs. They are real parts of your being that you can actually experience.

He said that if you can identify unhealthy factors of your health and rectify them at the right time, it will be called healing. The healing itself is a self initiated process. When a doctor is helping you to get better, then by the very definition, it is not healing but therapy. Yoga and Ayurveda help people to maintain good health with charming physical appearance, sound mind and excellent spirit within.

We feel complete human beings in our body, mind, and spirit, when we are really healthy

Sadhguru observed that when it comes to health, no human being gets to live in perfect conditions. The pressures of life, the food that we eat, the air that we breathe, the water that we drink can affect us in many ways. But if the energy in our system is properly cultivated and kept active, these things will not have much of an effect.

There are people who are medically healthy but not healthy in the real sense because they do not experience a sense of wellness within themselves. Vedic Yoga and Ayurveda will introduce you to yourself to fully and gracefully at every level of your being.

Kanchan Banerjee, who was the moderator of this thought provoking dialogue, initiated a vibrant dialogue of Sadhguru with four prominent doctors and researchers during this special public talk. Sadhguru actively participated in the panel discussion and answered all the questions of the panel members and audience meticulously.

Dr. H. R. Nagendra, President, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhan Samsthana (S-VYASA), India; Dr. John Denninger Director of Research Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine, Harvard/MGH; Dr. David Frawley Vedic scholar and author of over 40 books on Yoga, Ayurveda and Vedic Sciences, New Mexico; Dr. Diana Lurie, Dept. of Biomedical & Pharmaceutical Sciences, the University of Montana, participated enthusiastically in the panel session. At the end Sadhguru took time to greet and bless the audience and sign their books.

Geetha Patil

