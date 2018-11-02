Safai Commission team meets President, PM

Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: A seven-member delegation of National Safai Commission, including a woman member, met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

They broached important issues related with safai karamcharis. Disclosing this here, Hans Raj Hans, Commission’s Vice-Chairperson, said that the delegation underlined the need of making mechanized the entire sewer clearing work in country. They told him that manual work was leading to deaths of poor men in clogged drains.

“We emphasized that steps were needed to be taken to make the entire sewer clearing work mechanized”, said Hans. The delegation also demanded that compensation in such cases should be raised to Rs 15 lakh from present Rs 2 lakh, he said.

The delegates also raised the issue of providing free education and health services to the families of all ‘safai karamcharis’, informed Hans.

An idol of Bhagwan Valmik was presented to PM. The members later called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

