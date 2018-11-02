Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Safai Commission team meets President, PM

Safai Commission team meets President, PM
November 02
12:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Delegation of National Safai Commission with President Ram Nath Kovind

Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: A seven-member delegation of National Safai Commission, including a woman member, met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

They broached important issues related with safai karamcharis. Disclosing this here, Hans Raj Hans, Commission’s Vice-Chairperson, said that the delegation underlined the need of making mechanized the entire sewer clearing work in country. They told him that manual work was leading to deaths of poor men in clogged drains.

“We emphasized that steps were needed to be taken to make the entire sewer clearing work mechanized”, said Hans. The delegation also demanded that compensation in such cases should be raised to Rs 15 lakh from present Rs 2 lakh, he said.

The delegates also raised the issue of providing free education and health services to the families of all ‘safai karamcharis’, informed Hans.

An idol of Bhagwan Valmik was presented to PM. The members later called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India have Invited Trump for R-day?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • The most wonderful fact is that I exist Michael Mayne My subject is wonder, and my starting point is so obvious it often escapes us. It is me, sitting at a table looking out on the world. It...
  • The dis-ease of trying is eased in Silence Sunyata (Alfred Emmanuel Sorensen) In Silence, we close our outward eyes and our clever minds to perceptions. Then in ourselves awakens Memory: The power of steady vision and clear Remembrance...
  • Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th November Aries (21 March – 20 April) Beginning of the week indicates the problems of mood swings for you. You shall have to keep your patience intact. From 3rd November the...
  • Unique singing competition for visually-impaired: Judges, musicians & anchor too were disabled Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: Punarjot, an NGO wedded to the mission of ‘Corneal Blindness Free World’, and Cambridge International School (CIS), Phagwara organized a state-level singing competition...
  • US NRI organizes Marathon for Mankind Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: A Marathon for Mankind (‘Ik Daur Manukhta De Naam’) was organized here to strengthen inter-faith amity, communal harmony, universal brotherhood and global peace, besides spreading...
  • Dangerous trend of migration overtaking Punjab Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Pointing to the dangerous trend of migration during the last 25 years in Punjab, Punjabi columnists and writers here...
  • Safai Commission team meets President, PM Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: A seven-member delegation of National Safai Commission, including a woman member, met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
  • 3000 km cycle yatra for Punjabi promotion Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: Tejinder Singh Mansa, who is currently on a 3000-Km long cycle yatra of various parts of Punjab for promotion of Punjabi language, has advocated primacy...
  • BJP-SAD activists protest delay in SC scholarship Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: A large number of  BJP-SAD activists, including women, held demonstration, protest march and rally here to express resentment over criminal delay in release of  Rs...
  • Shiv Sena warns on crackers with pictures of deities Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Shiv Sena Punjab has warned vendors of crackers not to sell fireworks carrying pictures of Hindu deities. Sena’s Senior state Vice-President...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.