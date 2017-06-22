Saif, Karan to host New York IIFA

MUMBAI: The charismatic duo of Indian Cinema, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar will host the upcoming NEXA IIFA Awards powered by VIVO at the iconic MetLife Stadium on 15 July.

Bollywood’s Youth Icon, Varun Dhawan is all set to make a debut at IIFA Awards with a stunning performance and will be also be seen co-hosting a segment of the star-studded awards night.

The NEXA IIFA Awards powered by VIVO is among the most coveted and highly anticipated award celebrations that honors the very best of Indian cinema with the highest level of achievement seen through the glamorous IIFA statuette.

The 18th Edition of IIFA Awards will witness power-packed performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

The NEXA IIFA Awards will air exclusively Live on Colors – the Broadcast Partner, with the Title Sponsor NEXA, Powered by VIVO, Styled by Myntra, Official Airline Partner – AIR INDIA.

Commenting on the occasion, Karan Johar said, “IIFA is the most awaited international award function of the Indian film fraternity. I am excited and look forward to hosting the 18th Edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards. New York will be spellbound with the magic of IIFA!”

Saif Ali Khan added, “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally!”

Varun Dhawan shared saying, “I am absolutely excited to be a part of IIFA Awards in New York this year. I’m looking forward to join everyone and see fans at the amazing MetLife stadium. This year is truly going to be a grand celebration and I can’t wait to be there!”

India Post News Service

