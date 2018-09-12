Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sairat lead actors join MNS film workers’ union

Sairat lead actors join MNS film workers’ union
September 12
16:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: “Sairat” director Nagraj Manjule and the lead stars of his film, Rinku Rajguru and Aakash Thosar, have joined Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s film workers’ union. The trio was present at the MNS Rajgad party office Tuesday and filled forms to join the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena.

President Amey Khopkar told PTI, “There are many actors who are being members of the Chitrapat Sena because they have trust in Raj sir’s vision, what he wants to do for the film industry. We work for Hindi and the Marathi film industry and they appreciate and value that.” Khopkar said over 200 people from the fraternity are members of the union including Irrfan Khan and Manjule. “If you face any problem while shooting, our people or even sometimes Raj sir helps them. Ours is the strongest cinema wing in the industry,” he claimed. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

  • Epaper

  • Follow us on twiter





  • Polls

    Should Hindu migrants from Bangladesh get citizenship

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.