Sairat lead actors join MNS film workers’ union

MUMBAI: “Sairat” director Nagraj Manjule and the lead stars of his film, Rinku Rajguru and Aakash Thosar, have joined Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s film workers’ union. The trio was present at the MNS Rajgad party office Tuesday and filled forms to join the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena.

President Amey Khopkar told PTI, “There are many actors who are being members of the Chitrapat Sena because they have trust in Raj sir’s vision, what he wants to do for the film industry. We work for Hindi and the Marathi film industry and they appreciate and value that.” Khopkar said over 200 people from the fraternity are members of the union including Irrfan Khan and Manjule. “If you face any problem while shooting, our people or even sometimes Raj sir helps them. Ours is the strongest cinema wing in the industry,” he claimed. PTI

