Salman Khan changes ‘Loveratri’ title to ‘Loveyatri’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has tweaked the title of his upcoming home production “Loveratri” to avoid controversy. The film is now called “Loveyatri”.

“This is not a spelling mistake… #loveyatri #lovetakesover… @SKFilmsOfficial @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @TSeries” he wrote.

The film’s earlier title had upset some groups who had alleged that it distorted the name of a Hindu festival.

The film marks the debut of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and is set against the backdrop of Navaratri festival.

Earlier this month, Salman had told PTI that the film “does not disrespect or demeans any culture”.

“Some people, I don’t know who they are, have some problem with title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called ‘Loveratri’. It is not demeaning any culture… We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop.”

The film is set to be released on October 5. PTI

