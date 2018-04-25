Salman Khan in Kashmir to shoot for ‘Race 3’, meets CM Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Jammu and Kashmir and the actor has started shooting for his upcoming film “Race 3”.

According to an official, the 52-year-old actor, who was recently granted bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur Court, arrived here on Monday.

The actor is shooting for the final lap of the third instalment of action-thriller “Race”, which is produced by Ramesh Taurani.

The crew is currently shooting in the picturesque Sonamarg meadow in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also in Kashmir for the filming.

The official said the crew is most likely to film a song sequence in Ladakh region of the state after wrapping up the shoot at Sonamarg.

This is Salman’s second visit to Sonamarg for shooting. He shot Kabir Khan-directed “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” at the meadow in 2015 and the movie went on to become a blockbuster.

Salman and Taurani called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

While, the officials have been tight-lipped about the meeting, a picture of the meeting was shared by Taurani on his Twitter account.

“We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of Race3 with Salman Khan,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the picture, Salman along with his bodyguard Shera, producer Taurani and others are seen with the chief minister.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, “Race 3” also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

The film is scheduled to be released on Eid this year. PTI

