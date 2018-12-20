Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Samples of polio vaccine found adulterated

Samples of polio vaccine found adulterated
December 20
12:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Two samples of a batch of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) were found to be adulterated and containing type 2 polio virus by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has told the Rajya Sabha.

Some vials of the oral polio vaccines, manufactured by a Ghaziabad-based pharmaceuticals company, contaminated with the type-2 polio virus were administered to children in Maharashtra, Telengana, and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry officials had confirmed.

Several samples of the vaccine manufactured by M/s BioMed Pvt Ltd were drawn by drugs inspectors of CDSCO and sent for test at Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) Kasauli.

“Two samples of a batch of Poliomyelitis Vaccine, Live, Oral Indian Pharmacopoeia Bivalent were declared as not of standard quality and deemed to be adulterated by the government analyst, CDL, as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 as the samples were found to contain Polio Virus Type 2,” Choubey said in a reply to the Parliament.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) then had issued a show-cause notice to the firm and ordered it to stop production of all human vaccines manufactured at the said facility.

Simultaneously, the drugs inspector of CDSCO had filed a police complaint.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has issued instructions to all states/UTs to stop use of bOPV supplied by M/s BioMed Pvt Ltd.

“Further, in the identified districts of Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, where the suspected batch of OPV that was not of standard quality was used, special vaccination campaigns with inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) have been carried out to boost immunity against type 2 polio virus,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.