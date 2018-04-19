Something went wrong with the connection!

San Jose kid with Einstein IQ

April 19
10:31 2018
12-year-old Apoorva Panidapu from San Jose, California is a contestant on the NBC National show – Genius Junior with Neil Patrick Harris (host). Her episode airs April 22. Apoorva is known to many as the “Human Calculator” and can solve any math problem in her head – often faster than a calculator. In fact, she has a math IQ that is estimated to be the same as Albert Einstein’s. When she’s not participating in math competitions, Apoorva can be found sketching portraits in her room, listening to Niall Horan and doing kung fu.

India Post News Service

