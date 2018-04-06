Something went wrong with the connection!

Sanjita’s gold, Lather’s bronze ensure another weightlifters’ day in CWG

April 06
16:55 2018
Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham

GOLD COAST: One lamented the records that went unbroken in a gold-winning performance, while the other couldn’t believe his luck in managing a podium finish on debut – Indian weightlifting had two contrasting medalists to celebrate on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games here today.

Sanjita Chanu claimed the women’s 53kg category gold, breaking the snatch record in the process, but was sad about not breaking the clean and jerk mark for the Games.

On the other hand, 18-year-old Deepak Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a CWG medal with his bronze in the men’s 69kg category.

The buoyant teenager from Haryana couldn’t help but laugh at how lucky he got when his nearest rival fouled his last two clean and jerk attempts to finish fourth. PTI

