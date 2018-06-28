Sanju No. 1

Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that he was not at all happy with Ranbir Kapoor’s casting initially. He was of the opinion that Ranveer Singh would do a better job of the role. But it was Hirani’s conviction that made him kneel down to his vision. “When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn’t happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change him completely to play Sanjay Dutt. But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words.”

