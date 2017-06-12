Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput to pair up for a romantic drama

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh, has been in the limelight a lot these days and according to a report, she would be starring with Sushant Singh Rajput for her debut movie, Kedarnath.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie will hit the silver screens by the end of the year. She will be playing the love interest of Sushant in this romantic drama. Balaji Motion Pictures might be joining hands with KriArj Entertainment for its production.

Till now, no official from Balaji Motion Pictures has confirmed or denied the news. –PTI

