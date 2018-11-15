Sara’s wish

Sara Ali Khan is one star kid who has become quite a sensation among the paparazzi even before she has made her way in to the showbiz. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara recently featured in Karan Johar’s chat show with her father and let the world know of her choices.

When asked Sara who she would love to date and marry amongst the Bollywood stars, she was quick to say that she would love to date Kartik Aaryan while she would love to marry Ranbir Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is slated to release on December 7.

